Denver City Council Member Wants White Owned Businesses Taxed Extra and Redistributed to Black Owned Businesses (VIDEO)

A Denver City Council member named Candi CdeBaca, who is currently running for reelection has declared that she wants white owned businesses taxed extra and for these funds to then be redistributed to black owned businesses.

Simply put, this is racism and communism.

Why is this person on the Denver City Council? Is this how the people of Denver truly wish to be represented?

NBC News in Denver reports:

Denver Councilwoman CdeBaca suggests tax on white-owned businesses Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is suggesting a new tax on white-owned businesses to fund racial reparations to minority-owned businesses. CdeBaca advocated for race-based taxation, which would almost certainly prompt constitutional challenges, at a Thursday forum before the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance. CdeBaca faces a June 6 runoff to represent District 9. Her challenger, Darrel Watson, said he also supports racial reparations in the form of private business investment in underserved communities. “Capitalism was built on stolen land, stolen labors, and stolen resources,” said CdeBaca, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist. CdeBaca said a business improvement districts, or BID, could be used to enact a race-based tax on white-owned businesses. “You could be collecting those extra taxes from white-led business all over the city and redistributing them to Black and Brown-owned businesses,” CdeBaca said.

See the video below:

Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca, who is running for re-election, says white owned businesses should be taxed extra and redistributed to black owned businesses. pic.twitter.com/s9JhSdAmtj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2023

People responded on Twitter:

It’s always sad when bigots get into government office. — Dread Pirate Darin (@ddogsbbq) May 5, 2023

And this is how you chase business out of Denver. — Beekman (@BeekmanNoCo) May 5, 2023

Social decay is caused by the government, They divide us by pigmentation, sexuality, economic status, and political ideology, & then they pit us against one another, as seen here. — (@Scotty_2017) May 5, 2023

Blatant Communism. — James Lindsay, Darth Lindsay (@ConceptualJames) May 5, 2023

There needs to be a movement in America to expel radical, racist, leftists from office.