Democrat Senator Introduces “Ministry of Truth” Bill that Would Create a Federal Agency to Target Americans for “Misinformation” and “Hate Speech” – Violators Would Potentially Face Civil Penalties

The Democratic Party never fails to prove that the American people are their number one enemy and want them perpetually silenced if they dare speak out against them.

A Democrat senator introduced legislation that would create a federal agency that would censor Americans’ speech for “misinformation” and “hate speech” reasons. Think of this as a federal ministry of truth.

The bill, brought forth by Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), is titled the Digital Platform Commission Act (DPCA). He claims his proposed legislation would “create an expert federal body empowered to provide comprehensive, sector-specific regulation of digital platforms to protect consumers, promote competition, and defend the public interest.”

He elaborated:

The new Federal Digital Platform Commission would have the mandate, jurisdiction, and broad set of tools to develop and enforce thoughtful guardrails for a sector that has been left for too long to write its own rules, with serious consequences for everything from teen mental health to disinformation to anti-competitve practices that have hurt small businesses. It’s past time for a thoughtful and comprehensive approach to regulating digital platforms that have amassed extraordinary power over our economy, society, and democracy. We should follow the long precedent in American history of empowering an expert body to protect the public interest through common sense rules and oversight for complex and powerful sectors of the economy. The Commission would have the authority to promulgate rules, impose civil penalties, hold hearings, conduct investigations, and support research. It could also designate ‘systemically important digital platforms’ subject to additional oversight, regulation, and merger review.”

The legislation says that new body, known as the Federal Digital Platform Commission, would have five commissioners appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. It would be “staffed by experts with a background in areas such as computer science, software development, and technology policy.”

Yes, Joe Biden would be appointing these authoritarians with the Democrat Senate likely sending them through.

The news gets worse, though. Bennet’s bill also gives the commission the authority to render civil penalties:

To fulfill its mandate, the Commission would have the authority to promulgate rules, impose civil penalties, hold hearings, conduct investigations, and support research.

Translation: if we catch you spreading questioning vaccine safety or fraudulent elections, we will hit you with fines or worse.

A Twitter account called Reclaim the Net astutely notes, the commission would be establishing behavioral codes and include radical “disinformation” experts.

Conservative attorney Harriet Dhillion sums the bill up succinctly:

This is unconstitutional, also evil and stupid.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer called the bill for what it is: a ministry of truth bill straight out of 1984.

The only way to turn the tide is to remove the Biden regime from power and help Republicans regain control of Congress. The damage the Democrats have wrought in just three years is extensive and will only get worse.