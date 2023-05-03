Democrat Megadonor Who Funded Trump Lawsuit Met with Jeffrey Epstein at His Island Home

In the 2017 special election in Alabama Democrats ran a smear campaign against Judge Roy Moore and Facebook allowed it. The Democrats took the “Russian model” and ramped it up — times a million. LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman (pictured) donated $100,000 to the cause. Democrats later admitted to the disinformation campaign.

In 2018 Reid Hoffman took part in another deceptive campaign and was a top donor of a Never-Trump Women’s Pac.

And in 2018 The Daily Caller News Foundation revealed Democrat operatives linked to Reid Hoffman used the same tactics in the 2018 midterm to suppress the GOP vote.

Reid Hoffman is a committed leftist who likes be be involved in shady and possibly illegal Facebook campaigns to mislead voters.

In 2019 The Gateway Pundit reported that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a guest at a dinner hosted by Reid Hoffman.

And today The Epoch Times reported that Reid Hoffman was a guest at Jeffrey Epstein’s island home and his apartment in New York City.

The Epoch Times reported: