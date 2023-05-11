Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says Republicans Are Creating “A Fictional Argument Around What’s Happening at the Border” (VIDEO)

Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday said the Republicans are creating a fictional argument about what’s happening at the border as Title 42 expires.
Title 42, a Trump era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their immigration case makes it through the system, expired on Thursday.
House Republicans are expected to pass a bill, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, in an effort to get the border crisis under control.
According to some estimates, nearly 1 million illegals are at the US-Mexico ready to storm the border.
Hakeem Jeffries mocked Republicans and said it’s all fiction.
“As is often the case with my extreme MAGA Republican colleagues, they create a fictional argument around what’s happening at the border,” Jeffries said criticizing the GOP’s Secure the Border Act.
WATCH:
JEFFRIES: Republicans are creating “a fictional argument around what’s happening at the border”
How much more out of touch can he get?
pic.twitter.com/GI05m0Mz9m
— NRCC (@NRCC) May 11, 2023
Hakeem Jeffries thinks this is fiction…
WATCH:
NEW: Stunning footage from our drone team shows an enormous amount of clothing & trash dumped by migrants at the edge of the river after they cross illegally into Brownsville in this spot. Mixed in, you will find IDs/paperwork from around the world, & Mexican humanitarian visas. pic.twitter.com/UnEwPK62Ni
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023
This is fiction…
Looking across the river at Matamoros, MX from Brownsville, TX. Crowds of migrants continue to gather with the intention of crossing illegally into the U.S. The two men in the green are Mexican immigration officials. pic.twitter.com/fElYgX4dw1
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023