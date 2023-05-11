Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says Republicans Are Creating “A Fictional Argument Around What’s Happening at the Border” (VIDEO)

Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday said the Republicans are creating a fictional argument about what’s happening at the border as Title 42 expires.

Title 42, a Trump era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their immigration case makes it through the system, expired on Thursday.

House Republicans are expected to pass a bill, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, in an effort to get the border crisis under control.

According to some estimates, nearly 1 million illegals are at the US-Mexico ready to storm the border.

Hakeem Jeffries mocked Republicans and said it’s all fiction.

“As is often the case with my extreme MAGA Republican colleagues, they create a fictional argument around what’s happening at the border,” Jeffries said criticizing the GOP’s Secure the Border Act.

WATCH:

JEFFRIES: Republicans are creating “a fictional argument around what’s happening at the border” How much more out of touch can he get?

pic.twitter.com/GI05m0Mz9m — NRCC (@NRCC) May 11, 2023

Hakeem Jeffries thinks this is fiction…

WATCH:

NEW: Stunning footage from our drone team shows an enormous amount of clothing & trash dumped by migrants at the edge of the river after they cross illegally into Brownsville in this spot. Mixed in, you will find IDs/paperwork from around the world, & Mexican humanitarian visas. pic.twitter.com/UnEwPK62Ni — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

This is fiction…