Democrat Lawmaker Lois Frankel Sold First Republic Stock Before It Crashed by 80% – Bought JPMorgan Stock Which Just Bought First Republic Instead



Democrat lawmaker and stock trading genius Lois Frankel

Investor Matt Allen posted an interesting tweet on how one Democrat lawmaker was able to wade through the collapse of First Republic Bank.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel sold First Republic Bank in March before the stock dropped 80%

After she sold First Republic, she bought JP Morgan Chase which just bought First Republic. She clearly had inside information.

The Free Beacon reported: