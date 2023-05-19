Debt Ceiling Talks on Hold Over “Unreasonable” White House Demands as Default Looms (VIDEO)

Debt ceiling talks are on hold over “unreasonable” White House demands as a default looms.

Joe Biden waited 97 days to engage in debt ceiling talks with House Speaker McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

We are days away from the US government defaulting and Joe Biden refuses to budge after House Republicans passed a resolution.

Biden refuses to negotiate with McCarthy.

“Unfortunately the president has waited 97 DAYS without ever meeting. Every day I asked that we meet and he said no,” McCarthy told reporters last week after a fruitless meeting with Biden. “The House has raised the debt ceiling in a responsible matter … does [Biden] not believe there’s any place we could find savings?”

One of the main debt ceiling negotiators, Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), told reporters talks were on hold after leaving a meeting on Friday.

“Until people are willing to have reasonable conversations about how you can actually move forward and do the right thing, then we’re not gonna sit here and talk to ourselves,” Rep Graves told reporters on Friday.

“We’ve gotta get movement by the White House and we don’t have any movement,” McCarthy told reporters.

McCarthy added, “Yesterday I could see we were at the location where I could see the path but the White House is just – look, we can’t be spending more money next year. We have to spend less that the year before.”

McCarthy told reporters that he has not spoken to Biden, who is currently in Japan for the G7 Summit.

