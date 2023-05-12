Dead Body Found in Arby’s Walk-In Freezer in Louisiana

A dead body was found in a walk-in freezer in an Arby’s in New Iberia, Louisiana this week.
The unidentified female victim was an Arby’s employee, according to the New Iberia police department.
“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said.
The death certainly looks suspicious but police said it might have been an accident.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
Fox News reported:
Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found in a walk-in freezer at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, police said.
The New Iberia Police Department said the female victim was an employee at the restaurant on E. Admiral Doyle Drive, according to KADN. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.
“Nothing is set in stone yet,” Laseter said.
“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” the police captain told KADN. “(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene… this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”