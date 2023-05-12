Dead Body Found in Arby’s Walk-In Freezer in Louisiana

A dead body was found in a walk-in freezer in an Arby’s in New Iberia, Louisiana this week.

The unidentified female victim was an Arby’s employee, according to the New Iberia police department.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said.

The death certainly looks suspicious but police said it might have been an accident.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Fox News reported: