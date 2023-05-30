DC Water Possibly Contaminated Officials Issue “Boil Water Advisory”

On Monday morning, DC Water issued an emergency “boil water advisory” for several neighborhoods in Northeast Washington DC.

In the advisory officials’ warned residents of Fort Lincoln, Langdon, and Woodridge neighborhoods that their water was unfit to drink or cook with unless it was boiled first.

The advisory also warned residents to not use water for washing vegetables, brushing teeth or giving water to pets.

Officials at DC Water announced the advisory after residents in Northeast DC lost water pressure.

According to WUSA 9 the advisor was issued out of caution “because it may have been possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the distribution system.”

The advisory will be lifted after water tests reveal no contamination for two consecutive days, as of right now there has been no confirmation on whether or not the water has been contaminated.

