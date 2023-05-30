DC Water Possibly Contaminated Officials Issue “Boil Water Advisory”

On Monday morning, DC Water issued an emergency “boil water advisory” for several neighborhoods in Northeast Washington DC.

In the advisory officials’ warned residents of Fort Lincoln, Langdon, and Woodridge neighborhoods that their water was unfit to drink or cook with unless it was boiled first.

The advisory also warned residents to not use water for washing vegetables, brushing teeth or giving water to pets.

Officials at DC Water announced the advisory after residents in Northeast DC lost water pressure.

According to WUSA 9 the advisor was issued out of caution “because it may have been possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the distribution system.”

DC Water issued a boil water notice for the neighborhoods of Fort Lincoln, Woodridge and Langdon. What customers in the affected area should do: https://t.co/RNphZnH1L6 pic.twitter.com/B9FDYJO3gl — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) May 29, 2023

Per WUSA 9:

Water issued a boil water advisory for parts of Northeast D.C. The advisory impacts customers who lost water pressure on Sunday. DC Water advises customers to not drink or cook with their water without boiling it first if they are in the impacted area, which includes the neighborhoods of Fort Lincoln, Woodridge and Langdon. On Sunday evening, DC Water received a number of customers in Northeast D.C. who were experiencing low or no water pressure. The investigation into the cause of the loss of pressure is ongoing. The advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution because it may have been possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the distribution system.

Residents living in parts of Northeast D.C. are advised to boil water before drinking or cooking with it. Find out which areas are impacted. https://t.co/6wWukBAemE — WTOP (@WTOP) May 29, 2023

The advisory will be lifted after water tests reveal no contamination for two consecutive days, as of right now there has been no confirmation on whether or not the water has been contaminated.