Crooked Chris Wray and Lawless FBI AGAIN Refuse to Turn Over Unclassified Document that Proves Joe Biden Involved in Criminal Bribery Scheme

On Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wrote the FBI demanding they turn over a document alleging a bribery scheme involving then Vice President Joe Biden.

The document in question is not classified.

🚨NEW🚨

@RepJamesComer demands the FBI produce the unclassified record alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. The FBI must provide this record without further delay. Americans demand the truth and accountability. pic.twitter.com/RJ2ajWyugL — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 19, 2023

Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said the FBI was poised to turn the damning document over to the Oversight Committee.

But later in the day the FBI told Republicans to pound sand – the agency penned a letter to Comer they will not be turning over the document.

The Daily Mail has more on this lawlessness by the FBI.