COVID-Vaccine Injured File Lawsuit Against Biden Regime Over Censorship

In a significant legal development, a woman who suffered severe nerve damage after receiving a COVID-19 shot, along with four other individuals with confirmed or suspected vaccine injuries, filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden and his administration, Epoch Times reported.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday, May 22 in southern Texas.

Aside from Biden, defendants include his top adviser Rob Flaherty, White House communications secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Department of Homeland Security, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The plaintiffs allege that the Biden regime violated their rights to free speech and peaceful assembly by pressuring big tech to crack down on individuals sharing their adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations.

Brianne Dressen and the other four individuals argue that the government’s actions represent an unconstitutional infringement on their rights to express their opinions and to assemble peacefully.

They claimed that the defendants have resorted to threats, pressure, inducement, and coercion to suppress their voices.

“Through threats, pressure, inducement, and coercion, Defendants now work in concert with social media companies to censor content the government deems ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation,’ and ‘malinformation’—a feat that the government could never lawfully accomplish alone,” according to the lawsuit.

Epoch Times reported:

The five people who experienced serious problems following vaccination are joined by Ernest Ramirez, whose son died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. They’ve repeatedly been censored by platforms like Twitter and Instagram as they tried to share their stories. Ramirez, for instance, saw a GoFundMe that sought to raise funds for him to travel to Washington to share his son’s story taken down. GoFundMe claimed the account was removed for violating conduct the company prohibits. GoFundMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Another plaintiff, Nikki Holland, meanwhile, posted videos on TikTok regarding her experiences after being vaccinated, including the injuries she suffered. TikTok said the videos violated guidelines such as one against posting “violent and graphic content.” The other plaintiffs are Shaun Barcavage, a former nurse who has been on disability leave since suffering medical problems after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; Kristi Dobbs, a dental hygienist who suffered “debilitating medical injuries” after a shot of Pfizer’s vaccine; and Suzanna Newell, who is also on disability leave due to problems following vaccination. One Facebook group called “A Wee Sprinkle of Hope” was shut down after Dressen posted an infographic of symptoms people have experienced following COVID-19 vaccination and a link to a press conference at which she had shared about her symptoms.

This case highlights the ongoing discussion about the Biden regime’s collusion with big tech to censor and suppress dissenting views.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in May that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, filed a lawsuit (Missouri v. Biden) against the Biden Administration, including Biden himself, Anthony Fauci, the Department of Homeland Security, and nearly a dozen federal agencies and Secretaries.

The suit alleges a massive coordinated effort by the Deep State (permanent administrative state) to work with Big Tech to censor and manipulate Americans – from average citizens to news outlets – on issues including the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, 2020 Election Integrity, COVID-19 origin and extent skepticism, COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, among other issues.