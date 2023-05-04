COVER-UP: Maricopa County Asks Candidates On Legislator Appointment Application About 2020 and 2022 Election Accuracy, Election Laws, Vote by Mail Security

The corrupt Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has come under fire, and rightfully so, for their methods of appointing legislators to vacant positions this session and the historic amount of time they have taken to make appointments.

Senator JD Mesnard spoke out on the Senate Floor yesterday, stating, “the length of time of these vacancies is the longest, while we’ve been in session, in a half a century, 56 years!” There is no current law limiting how long the County has to make appointments; however, It appears that the County is waiting until the session is over to deprive the Arizona State House of a conservative vote.

Last month, Maricopa County released a statement outlining the appointment process for vacancies in the Legislature after State Rep. Liz Harris(R) was expelled and State Senator Raquel Terán(D) resigned.

POLITICAL PARTIES NOMINATE ELECTORS Last night, Republican precinct committeemen (PCs) in LD-13 nominated three electors to fill the vacancy created when Liz Harris was expelled by the House of Representatives. Those nominees are: Liz Harris

Julie Willoughby

Steve Steele District 13 covers much of Chandler and part of Gilbert, and is within supervisorial district 1, represented by Supervisor Jack Sellers. Also yesterday, Democratic PCs in LD-26 nominated three electors to fill the vacancy created when Raquel Terán resigned from the Arizona Senate. Those nominees are: Cesar Aguilar

Flavio Bravo

Quantá Crews District 26 covers a significant part of west central Phoenix stretching from Peoria Avenue to Van Buren Street north to south and 7th Avenue to 59th Avenue east to west. It is within supervisorial district 5, represented by Supervisor Steve Gallardo. COUNTY SUPERVISORS CHOOSE FROM THE LIST OF THREE In each instance, the political parties forward their list of nominees to the Board of Supervisors, which is tasked with filling the vacancy. ARS 41-1202 directs the Board of Supervisors to select from the names nominated by PCs. State law does not mandate a time frame for this appointment.

In addition to their slow-walking of the process, Maricopa County is forcing appointment candidates to answer a biased questionnaire that will only serve their interests for committing election fraud.

This is the same tactic that was used to select gutless RINO Rachel Mitchell to fill the vacancy for County Attorney when former Maricopa County Attorney Adel Allister resigned last year. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the application process for County Attorney included a questionnaire asking whether or not the candidate believes fraud occurred in the 2020 election. Maricopa County Supervisors chose Mitchell, who immediately said the Board ran a clean election, unlike the other two candidates, who had avoided the question.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors also appointed anti-election integrity RINO hack Thomas Galvin to replace Steve Chucri, who resigned in disgrace after The Gateway Pundit’s exclusive reporting revealed that he thinks the 2020 election was stolen. Chucri also claimed that the Board of Supervisors stonewalled an audit because Bill Gates was “scared.”

This is also similar to Maricopa County officials’ attempts to prevent TGP reporter Jordan Conradson from attending briefings before the 2022 midterm elections because of our reporting on elections and our damning coverage of the Board’s actions. After we sued the County, The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the county’s refusal to grant a press pass to TGP and Conradson was based on viewpoints expressed in his writings in violation of the First Amendment.

Maricopa County’s MO is to fill seats with election fraudsters and RINOs. This is why they helped Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes steal the 2022 election from Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh.

Kari Lake tweeted a screenshot of the Legislative District 26 Senate candidate questionnaire, stating, “The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors makes potential legislative appointees pass a loyalty test to be considered to fill vacancies.” Referring to Maricopa County, which covers over 60% of Arizona’s population, she asked, “Why do we let the five most corrupt people in the county run 63% of our state?”

The questions, strictly relate to the candidates’ election policy and election integrity opinions, including,

Did Joe Biden legitimately win the 2020 race for U.S. President? Did Katie Hobbs win the 2022 election for Arizona Governor? Do you believe that both the 2020 and 2022 elections were safe, secure, and accurate? Do you believe that vote by mail is safe and secure? Do you support the current state laws that allow voters the option to cast their ballots by mail or vote in person at a vote anywhere center either early or on election day or by dropping off an early ballot at any voting location?

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors makes potential legislative appointees pass a loyalty test to be considered to fill vacancies. Why do we let the five most corrupt people in the county run 63% of our state? pic.twitter.com/AMlSsmEeSV — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 4, 2023

It is unclear at this time what questions were used for the LD13 Republican State House vacancy questionnaire. However, they are likely similar, if not exactly the same.

Kari Lake War Room tweeted,

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors ask that any potential legislative appointee absolve the board of any wrongdoing to be considered for appointment This is a loyalty test. It's meant to disenfranchise the grassroots & empower five corrupt bureaucrats to continue to screw up our elections.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors ask that any potential legislative appointee absolve the board of any wrongdoing to be considered for appointment This is a loyalty test. It's meant to disenfranchise the grassroots & empower five corrupt bureaucrats to continue to… pic.twitter.com/FNHMjpndLV — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) May 4, 2023

This truly is nothing short of a loyalty test. No honest person believes that the 2022 election, where 60% of machines failed on Election Day to disenfranchise Republicans, was fair.

The Gateway Pundit reported that former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell released a statement harshly criticizing Maricopa County’s sham “cover-up” report and calling for the consequences for the stolen election.

Former State Rep. Shawna Bolick retweeted a video of Senator JD Mesnard slamming Maricopa County on the Senate Floor and calling for a change to the law requiring prompt action by the corrupt Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy.

Bolick said, “It’s past time to fire the good ‘ole boy network (otherwise known as the Maricopa Co BOS) if they cannot fulfill their duty to replace the two vacancies between the House and Senate in a more timely manner.”

Watch below:

It’s not lost on most of us that we have a vacancy in this chamber. We have had a vacancy in this chamber for 19 days in case anyone was keeping track. There’s also a vacancy in the House, in my district, on the House side, that’s been a vacancy for 20 days. Now the thing that I find troubling amidst all of this is some of the rumors I’ve been hearing about why it’s taking so long to get to today where just finally, today, they’ve interviewed – or are interviewing – the three candidates my district nominated over two weeks ago. One of the rumors is that there may be a belief that the County can reject all three of the nominees. If you read the statute, it’s pretty explicitly clear, but that was one of the rumors. Just a rumor, but one that I find alarming if true. Another rumor was that they want to sit on this for a while and hold out for some piece of legislation that they may want to see pass and they’re using this as leverage. Again, just rumors, can’t know for sure what is true. But what is not rumor is that the length of time of these vacancies is the longest while we have been in session in half a century, 56 years. I went back and looked, what’s the average time it takes from the point of vacancy to the point of filling the vacancy? 8.76 days is the average. Today is day twenty just to get to the interviews, and then I don’t know what’s gonna happen. What I can also tell you is that in my district 120 or something PCs rearranged their lives’ schedule, so that they could gather over two weeks ago to nominate three names, as the statute requires. The statute unfortunately does not require the board to take action in any specific amount of time, though from the average that has never been an issue. Apparently now it is one, and I would advocate that we ‘re going to have to change the statute because when we’re in session because my constituents should be represented fully in the Legislature. If that number of PCs can rearrange their schedule to fulfill something that is needed, that is important, then with all due respect to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the five of them can have a special meeting to hasten what should be an important priority for them.