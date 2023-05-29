Conservative House Republicans Threaten to Sink Biden, McCarthy Deal: ‘We’re Going to Try’

Conservative House Republicans reacted angrily Sunday to the compromise agreed to between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling.

The bill imposes some spending limits on discretionary non-defense spending and gave Republicans some of what they wanted on issues such as work requirements for some social services programs, according to The Hill.

“This is a good strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for. You’re going to have Republicans and Democrats be able to move this to the president,” McCarthy said, according to Reuters.

However, multiple Republicans took to Twitter to lambaste the agreement.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas outlined his objections, in response to a plea to block the deal, told one Twitter poster, “We’re going to try.”

Roy was not alone in saying the deal gave away too much and allowed too much spending.

“I listened to Speaker McCarthy earlier tonight outline the deal with President Biden and I am appalled by the debt ceiling surrender. The bottom line is that the U.S. will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025. That is completely unacceptable,” Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado posted on Twitter.

But Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Carolina said when all is said and done, the detail is a good one, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Listen, there will be Freedom Caucus people who vote for this package. So when you’re saying that conservatives have concerns, it is really the most colorful conservatives. Some of those guys you mentioned didn’t vote for the thing when it was kind of a Republican wishlist — Limit, Save Grow. Those votes were never really in play,” Johnson said on CNN.

“Overwhelmingly, Republicans in this conference are going to support the deal. How could they not — it is a fantastic deal,” he said.

On the other side of the political aisle, progressives were wincing,

“I’m not happy with some of the things I’m hearing about,” said Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, according to Reuters.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

