Comer: “Bank Records Show the Biden Family, Their Associates, and Their Companies Received Over $10 Million From Foreign Nationals” (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Wednesday held a press conference on the Biden Crime Family.

House Republicans announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Comer identified the NINE Bidens implicated in corruption.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

James Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.

This is textbook money laundering and influence peddling.

“The Committee is concerned by the complicated, suspicious network of over 20 companies we have identified the Bidens and their associates used to enrich themselves,” Comer said. “Most of these companies were Limited Liability Companies formed DURING Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency.”

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer added. “Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden’s company…this is not how lawful businesses operate.”

“Hunter Biden and his associates courted businesses in countries that correlated DIRECTLY with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President. This is also not normal. It is not ethical,” The House Oversight Chairman said.

VIDEO: