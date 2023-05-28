Climate Change Alarmist Leonardo DiCaprio Parties on Super Yacht in Sardinia

credit: TMZ
Climate Change alarmist Leonardo DiCaprio partied on a mega yacht along the coast of Sardinia this weekend.
The jet-setting Hollywood elitist also partied on a yacht in Cannes last week during the Cannes Film Festival.
DiCaprio has a history of lecturing the working class on global warming.
Leonardo DiCaprio is allowed to live in mansions, fly around the world in private jets, party on super yachts but the rubes have to make sacrifices in order to fight climate change.
TMZ reported:
Leo DiCaprio may be as famous for yachting as he is for another, even bigger ship, but these days he’s strictly upper deck!
The “Titanic” star was lounging this weekend on the top deck of a super yacht with some buddies … along the coast of Sardinia.
There he was — again — a shirtless Leo lovin’ life on the high seas. He was recently seen on another yacht in Cannes, where he was promoting his upcoming flick, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
The movie is a throwback — an American Western crime drama — directed by none other than Martin Scorsese.