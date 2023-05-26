Chuck Schumer Slams ‘MAGA’ Supreme Court After All Nine Justices Rule Against EPA on Water Regulations

The entire U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency this week, which was seeking to impose new measures on regulating bodies of water.

Even though the court’s decision was unanimous, Senator Chuck Schumer couldn’t resist the urge to politicize the ruling, blasting the ‘MAGA’ Supreme Court.

It’s such blatant dishonesty.

FOX News reports:

Schumer rips ‘MAGA’ Supreme Court after 9-0 vote on EPA waters rule Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday that limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate bodies of water, calling it a “MAGA” court even though the decision was 9-0. On Thursday, the high court issued an opinion that narrowed the EPA’s broad definition of Waters of the United States (WOTUS). The court said the federal government must define WOTUS as a water source with a “continuous surface connection” to major bodies of water. The decision upended an attempt by the Biden administration to regulate wetlands, lakes, ponds, streams and other “relatively permanent” waterways, which had relied on a broad reading of the EPA’s authority under the Clean Water Act (CWA). “This MAGA Supreme Court is continuing to erode our country’s environmental laws,” Schumer tweeted after the opinion was released. “Make no mistake – this ruling will mean more polluted water, and more destruction of wetlands.”

Schumer knows exactly what he is doing here.

This MAGA Supreme Court is continuing to erode our country’s environmental laws. Make no mistake—this ruling will mean more polluted water, and more destruction of wetlands. We’ll keep fighting to protect our waters. https://t.co/wlp1LTvZJB — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 25, 2023

Wasn’t enough that Sen Schumer explicitly threatened Supreme Court Justices, one of whom was later stalked by an armed assassin. Now he throws liberal Justices into the pit with conservatives as being part of a “MAGA”conspiracy.

Have you no shame, sir? https://t.co/3cFToko4fj — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) May 25, 2023

Today I learned that Chuck Schumer thinks that Justices Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor are MAGA. https://t.co/IORHHKUB0N — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 25, 2023

According to Chuck Schumer, Justices Jackson, Kagan, and Sotomayor are MAGA Republicans. Chuck Schumer will attack anyone to make the radical climate activists happy. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 26, 2023

The climate change obsessed left holds a massive amount of power over the Democrat party now.

That is who Schumer is trying to appease here.