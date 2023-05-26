Chuck Schumer Slams ‘MAGA’ Supreme Court After All Nine Justices Rule Against EPA on Water Regulations

The entire U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency this week, which was seeking to impose new measures on regulating bodies of water.

Even though the court’s decision was unanimous, Senator Chuck Schumer couldn’t resist the urge to politicize the ruling, blasting the ‘MAGA’ Supreme Court.

FOX News reports:

Schumer rips ‘MAGA’ Supreme Court after 9-0 vote on EPA waters rule

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday that limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate bodies of water, calling it a “MAGA” court even though the decision was 9-0.

On Thursday, the high court issued an opinion that narrowed the EPA’s broad definition of Waters of the United States (WOTUS). The court said the federal government must define WOTUS as a water source with a “continuous surface connection” to major bodies of water.

The decision upended an attempt by the Biden administration to regulate wetlands, lakes, ponds, streams and other “relatively permanent” waterways, which had relied on a broad reading of the EPA’s authority under the Clean Water Act (CWA).

“This MAGA Supreme Court is continuing to erode our country’s environmental laws,” Schumer tweeted after the opinion was released. “Make no mistake – this ruling will mean more polluted water, and more destruction of wetlands.”

Schumer knows exactly what he is doing here.

The climate change obsessed left holds a massive amount of power over the Democrat party now.

That is who Schumer is trying to appease here.

