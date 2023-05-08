Chelsea Clinton Promotes ‘The Big Catch-up’ Initiative: We Need To Stop ‘Stripping Away Public Health Emergency Powers’ To Vaccinate ‘As Many Kids As Possible’

Millions of Americans were killed with Remdesivir and ventilators when admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Events Report, at least 35,274 Americans died after receiving a “safe and effective” Covid shot, 65,670 are permanently disabled from the jab, 64,988 expecting mothers had miscarriages, 19,446 suffered from heart attacks, 26,897 fell ill with myocarditis or pericarditis, and these figures are underreported.

Pfizer admits the shots do not prevent the transmission of Covid.

Livestock is even being injected with mRNA technology to “vaccinate the masses.”

“The Big Catch-up”, a new initiative launched by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Chelsea Clinton, chair of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, aims to become the “largest childhood immunization effort ever.”

Promoting the Big Catch-up at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health Conference in Marina del Rey, California, Chelsea Clinton, warned the rise in “vaccine hesitancy” and growing rejection of vaccines as “unfortunate,” adding that she had “tempered” her words.

“When you ask about the role of public-private partnerships after the last two years, I think we spend so much time understandably focused on the mRNA vaccines and technologies,” she said. “I spend a lot of time thinking about the really unfortunate, to try to use a not too judgmental word, kind of rise in not only kind of vaccine-hesitancy and questioning but outright, kind of, rejection of vaccines and of, kind of, science and the scientific kind of process.”

The world is less prepared for the next pandemic than it was before COVID, Clinton argued.

“I think we are less prepared today than we were, arguably, in January 2020—partially because of the lack of trust and confidence in not only our scientists, but in science itself, and certainly in public health professionals,” Clinton said. “We all deserve to hopefully not be as unprepared as I worry we are at the moment.”

Clinton urged “the public sector” to “stop doing things like stripping away public health emergency powers from state public health agencies.”

“In 2021 alone, more than 25 million kids under the age of one missed at least one routine immunization, and so we’re working with WHO and the Gates Foundation and others to hopefully have the largest childhood immunization effort ever over the next eighteen months to catch as many kids up as possible,” she said. “No one should die of polio, or measles or ammonia, particularly in this country where we also need people to vaccinate our kids,” she said.

Nearly 85 percent of adults in the U.S. have completed their primary Covid-19 vaccination series, according to the CDC , but only a third have received a “bivalent booster.” Just over 12 percent remain unvaccinated.

But parents are not complying with the government’s vaccine mandate for children. In March, the CDC officially added annual Covid vaccination for children beginning at 6 months to its childhood immunization schedule Annual Covid vaccinations.

Just 10 percent of children ages 6 months through 4 years have received one or more Covid shots, according to the CDC.

“It’s not just COVID vaccine uptake that’s lacking,” Fortune reports. “Not even 70% of U.S. kids ages 2 and under were considered fully vaccinated during 2020-2021, having received a full set of shots for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, and other diseases common before the vaccine era.”

The WHO introduced The Big Catchup, an 18-month initiative, on April 24 during World Immunization Week, describing it as a “targeted global effort to boost vaccination among children following declines driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Big Catch-up also aims to promote other vaccines that are not part of childhood immunization schedules.

“In addition to catching up on childhood immunization, intensified efforts are needed to introduce the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to adolescents to prevent cervical cancer, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where the burden is highest,” the WHO states.

Clinton has collaborated with the WHO to promote vaccines years prior to the Covid pandemic.

It’s World Immunization Week! Vaccinations save 2-3 million lives every year by protecting against these diseases and more. #VaccinesWork https://t.co/JIlLo51Pgu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 23, 2018