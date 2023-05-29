Get ‘Em Before They’re Gone: MyPillow’s Clearance Sale On 45 Items — Up To 80% Off!

We all know that woke corporations like Bed, Bath and Beyond canceled their contracts with MyPillow after Mike Lindell stood up to the Left.
He lost millions fighting for justice, by his count.
But that didn’t stop Mike.
He partnered with us to bypass woke corporations — and get you great deals for your family!
Now, MyPillow has specials on down down comforters, sheets, toppers and more — with lots of discounts!
Here’s how it works:
1. Click here to go to the “Closeout and Overstock Sale” page.
2. When you get to checkout, look for the “Enter Promo Code” box.
3. Put TGP in that box, click “Apply” and you’ll get up to 80% off (plus when you use that promo code you’ll be benefiting Gateway Pundit).
Here are just some of the deals: