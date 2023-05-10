Chairman Jim Jordan Reveals GOP Lawmakers Have Now Reviewed 170 Biden Family Suspicious Activity Reports (Video)

by

Back in July 2022, Rep. James Comer announced House Republicans were aware of at least 150 suspicious activity reports flagged on the Biden family bank accounts.

According to Rep. Comer, the Bush administration created a program that flagged banking suspicious activity reports.  It was a way for banks to help the administration track foreign money laundering and dangerous terrorist activities.

Congress was always able to access the government reports from the Treasury Department.

But then Joe Biden immediately changed the law when he entered the White House.  At that time, Congress could access the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports but then it was stopped.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin was covering for the Biden clan.  The government is withholding this information from Congress.

It’s just more of the Democrat administrative state lawlessness.

Rep. Comer told Jesse Watters at the time.

“I come from a banking background and let me tell you, it is very uncommon for anyone in America to get one suspicious activity reports.  To get 150!  I’m going to go out on a limb, Jesse and say that’s more than anyone in the history of the United States.  And I’d be willing to make a wager on that.  And this was with multiple banks.”

Imagine that the President of the United States and his son and brothers are part of the most corrupt family in the US. That’s the accusation.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced that GOP lawmakers have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Jordan made the announcement during the historic press conference by House GOP lawmakers revealing the expanding investigation into the Biden Crime Family’s massive international pay-for-play illegal influence peddling, and money laundering schemes.

Via Midnight Rider.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.