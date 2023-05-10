Chairman Jim Jordan Reveals GOP Lawmakers Have Now Reviewed 170 Biden Family Suspicious Activity Reports (Video)

Back in July 2022, Rep. James Comer announced House Republicans were aware of at least 150 suspicious activity reports flagged on the Biden family bank accounts.

According to Rep. Comer, the Bush administration created a program that flagged banking suspicious activity reports. It was a way for banks to help the administration track foreign money laundering and dangerous terrorist activities.

Congress was always able to access the government reports from the Treasury Department.

But then Joe Biden immediately changed the law when he entered the White House. At that time, Congress could access the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports but then it was stopped.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin was covering for the Biden clan. The government is withholding this information from Congress.

It’s just more of the Democrat administrative state lawlessness.

Rep. Comer told Jesse Watters at the time.

“I come from a banking background and let me tell you, it is very uncommon for anyone in America to get one suspicious activity reports. To get 150! I’m going to go out on a limb, Jesse and say that’s more than anyone in the history of the United States. And I’d be willing to make a wager on that. And this was with multiple banks.”

Imagine that the President of the United States and his son and brothers are part of the most corrupt family in the US. That’s the accusation.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced that GOP lawmakers have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Jordan made the announcement during the historic press conference by House GOP lawmakers revealing the expanding investigation into the Biden Crime Family’s massive international pay-for-play illegal influence peddling, and money laundering schemes.

Via Midnight Rider.