Celebrity Charlize Theron’s Son ‘Identified As Female’ At Age 3: ‘I Will F*** Anybody Up’ Who Criticizes Drag Queen Performances For Children

Speaking at a “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, actress Charlize Theron issued a stern warning to opponents of drag queen performances for children.

“We love you, queens! We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you,” Theron said during the telethon aimed at mobilizing support to overturn laws preventing kids from viewing drag performances.

“And I will “f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys,” the Mad Max star continued.

Theron, whose adopted son now identifies as female, scoffed at parents against child drag shows, arguing children face more serious threats from other dangers in the world.

“In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now,” she said.

Men dressed as women evoke happiness, the Oscar-winner gushed.

“If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more,” she said. “It makes you a better person.

“F***, if I could do a death drop right now I would, but I would probably, like break my hip. Support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should, all of these incredibly stupid policies.”

In 2019, Theron gloated about how her then-seven-year-old adopted son, August, realized he was really a female born in the wrong body when he was just three years old.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy too,” she said, describing. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy.

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.”

Other celebrities who made appearances in the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon include Elizabeth Banks, Margaret Cho, David Cross, Whitney Cummings, Billy Eichner, Marcia Gay Harden, Leslie Jones, Adam Lambert, Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Osbourne, Orville Peck, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Amber Tamblyn, and Ali Wong, Daily Mail reports.

The celebrity push for drag for kids is in response to Republican lawmakers introducing anti-child drag show bills in at least fourteen states including, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

In March, Tennessee became the first state to explicitly ban drag shows in public spaces. Hours after SB 0003, prohibiting “adult cabaret performances” in public spaces where minors could watch. passed in the Senate, GOP Gov. Bill Lee signed the provision.

Lee also signed SB0001, a measure banning genital mutilation or “gender-affirming medical care” for trans youth.