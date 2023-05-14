Cash App Founder Had Affair with Suspected Killer’s Sister and Was Frequently Seen at Underground Sex and Drug Parties

The founder of Cash App, Bob Lee, was stabbed to death in San Francisco, California last month.

In a report, the San Francisco Police Department stated they found Lee with several fatal stab wounds at 2:35 am on Tuesday.

Lee was immediately transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the stabbing, Lee served as the chief product officer of MobileCoin.

According to court documents, Nima Momeni stabbed Bob Lee in the heart with a kitchen knife after an argument about Momeni’s sister.

Nima Momeni had grilled Bob Lee about his relationship with his married sister, Khazar Momeni.

Khazar Momeni is married to a prominent plastic surgeon.

Now, Cash App founder Bob Lee allegedly attended underground sex and drug parties for San Francisco’s elite with the sister of his accused killer, according to a report from the New York Post.

Known in wealthy circles as “The Lifestyle,” Lee, 43,a father of two, allegedly enjoyed the city’s underground party scene, as did Khazar Momeni, wife of a prominent plastic surgeon and sister of Nima Momeni.

People familiar with the group said Lee and Khazar, 37, were sleeping together, and many feared he’d fallen into a dangerous lifestyle, surrounding himself with the wrong group of people.

Lee was allegedly confronted by Nima about the hard partying and his sister’s involvement in an argument erupting in the early hours of April 4 when Lee was stabbed multiple times, prosecutors said.

According to a friend, Lee was passionate about his tech industry work developing the popular Venmo competitor following his career as a Google programmer.

But in his spare time, Lee allegedly was involved in casual drug use and partying, taking ketamine and cocaine and traveling to raves around the world, his friends told the news outlet.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

