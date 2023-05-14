Cash App Founder Had Affair with Suspected Killer’s Sister and Was Frequently Seen at Underground Sex and Drug Parties

The founder of Cash App, Bob Lee, was stabbed to death in San Francisco, California last month.

In a report, the San Francisco Police Department stated they found Lee with several fatal stab wounds at 2:35 am on Tuesday.

Lee was immediately transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the stabbing, Lee served as the chief product officer of MobileCoin.

According to court documents, Nima Momeni stabbed Bob Lee in the heart with a kitchen knife after an argument about Momeni’s sister.

Nima Momeni had grilled Bob Lee about his relationship with his married sister, Khazar Momeni.

Khazar Momeni is married to a prominent plastic surgeon.

Now, Cash App founder Bob Lee allegedly attended underground sex and drug parties for San Francisco’s elite with the sister of his accused killer, according to a report from the New York Post.