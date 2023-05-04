California Democrat State Senator Running for Congress Arrested for DUI

A Democrat California lawmaker who is currently running for Congress was arrested on Tuesday night for driving under the influence of alcohol.

California State Senator Dave Min (D) who is running for California’s 47th congressional district, took to his personal Facebook page to confess that on Tuesday night he was cited for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sen. Min was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and was later released on early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post Min apologized and wrote, “My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions.”

Per ABC 10 News:

Despite the public moral failure, Sen. Min has refused to drop out of the congressional race or resign from office.

California’s 47th Congressional seat is currently being held by controversial Democrat Rep. Katie Porter who is seeking to run for Senator Dianne Feinstein’s senate seat.

In the 2022 mid term election, Rep. Porter narrowly defeated Republican Scott Baugh.