“Bud Light Ghost Town!” -Boston Red Sox Fans Completely Snub Disgraced Beer Brand as They Purchase Concessions at Fenway Park – Not a Single Soul Goes to Bud Light Stand (VIDEO)

How bad is your beer brand when not even baseball fans in one of America’s most liberal cities will buy it?

As reported by Outkick.com, a video aptly titled “Fenway Park Bud light stand Ghost Town!” was recorded by TikTok user Luis Tejada on Tuesday. The footage shows scores of Boston Red Sox fans lining up to purchase beer and food at concession stands at Fenway Park.

There is one exception, however: the Bud Light stand. It is completely devoid of customers and the coolers are completely stocked to the brim.

Tejada remarks in the video how “funny and bizarre” the sight is.

Nobody wants to touch the poisonous brand, not even in navy blue Boston.

WATCH:

No one is buying Bud Light at the Red Sox game pic.twitter.com/evTMApnYGx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 4, 2023

Sales of Bud Light have cratered all across America thanks to the incredibly successful boycott by patriotic Americans. One report has the number at a staggering 26%, though even that is almost certainly an understatement.

The Gateway Pundit reported the crisis has become so severe that Costco is practically giving Bud Light away.

Instead of apologizing for insulting their customers, arrogant executives such Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris think throwing money at the problem will cause former patrons to eventually forget and come back.

They are even blaming conservatives for the problem, falsely accusing them of spreading fake news.

Now it is likely too late for any apologies. When even Boston, Massachusetts is snubbing you, there is likely no coming back.