British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Set to Face Vote of No Confidence in House of Commons

After returning from King Charles III’s coronation celebrations, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to face a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons.

Before becoming PM, Sunak was president of the Oxford University Investment Society and with Goldman Sachs as a junior manager. In 2004, he left the leading investment firm to get his MBA at Stanford, where he met his future wife, Akshata Murty, daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murty, founder of global IT company Infosys.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Infosys is an Official Partner of the World Economic Forum, where the company is hailed as “a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.” Infosys chairman Mohit Josh writes for the WEF website and in August 2020 praised the potential of the COVID pandemic, which offers a “unique opportunity” to “rethink how money is managed and used in our society.” Josh then argued for a digital Chinese-style currency.

Former UKIP party leader and GB News commentator Nigel Farage blasted Sunak as “our first former Goldman Sachs employee” and “a Globalist if I ever saw one.”

The Prime Minister’s majority in the Commons suggests the effort will be unsuccessful.