British Intelligence Expressed Skepticism Over FBI’s Russia Collusion Hoax, Prompting Them to Cease Their Cooperation: Durham Report

In a recent development surrounding the investigation into alleged ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, evidence made public in Special Counsel John Durham’s report has revealed that British intelligence expressed profound skepticism about the FBI’s investigation.

The report discloses that British intelligence found the probe so absurd that it eventually halted its cooperation, Just The News reported.

Durham highlighted an exchange between an intelligence official and the FBI’s legal attache office in London (ALAT) in which the latter relayed concerns about the flimsiness of the evidence, especially as it related to former Trump campaign aides George Papadopoulos and Carter Page. “Dude, are we telling them [British Intelligence Service-1] everything we know, or is there more to this?” he asked “Supervisory Special Agent-1.” “That’s all we have… not holding anything back,” was the reply, prompting ALAT to retort “Damn that’s thin.” The FBI legat in London “went on to tell the Inspection Division that in discussing the matter with a senior British Intelligence Service-I official, the official was openly skeptical, said the FBI’s plan for an operation made no sense, and asked UK ALAT-1 why the FBI did not just go to Papadopoulos and ask him what they wanted to know, a sentiment UK ALA T-I told investigators that he shared,” he wrote. The Brits’ concern escalated throughout 2016 and 2017, eventually resulted in a UK intelligence officer refusing to aid the FBI any further, Durham’s report revealed. “At a later point in time, after the Mueller Special Counsel team was in place, UK ALAT-1 said that ‘the Brits finally had enough,’ and in response to a request for some assistance ‘[a British Intelligence Service-I person] basically said there was no [expletive] way in hell they were going to do it.'”

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham wrote in a 300-plus page report sent to Congress.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we concluded the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” Durham wrote.

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016!

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication,” the Durham report stated.

“According to his handwritten notes, CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming inference by Russian security services,” the report said.