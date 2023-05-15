BREAKING: Two Congressional Staffers Assaulted with Baseball Bat at Rep. Connolly’s Office

Two of Congressman Gerry Connolly’s staffers were assaulted by a man armed with a baseball bat on Monday morning.

The assault took place at the Democrat lawmaker’s Fairfax, Virginia office.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Congressman Connolly said in a statement.

The two staffers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody.

Full statement from Rep. Gerry Connolly:

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

