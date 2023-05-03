BREAKING: Texas Mass Shooting Suspect and Illegal Alien Captured in Cleveland, Texas Area

Multiple sources have confirmed that Francisco Oropesa has been taken into custody “without incident” in the Cleveland area. We’ve learned he was arrested by BORTAC agents, they are the special operations group of the Border Patrol.

Francisco Oropesa is accused of killing five neighbors in Texas including a 9-year-old boy last weekend.

Law enforcement found Oropesa’s abandoned cell phone and a few articles of clothing, but tracking dogs lost his scent.

FBI Houston on Sunday published new photos of the mass shooter with a prominent arm tattoo.

The FBI also said it would spell Oropeza’s name “Oropesa” going forward.

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm. Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

“The multi-agency search for suspect Francisco Oropeza continues this morning. Reminder, if you see him DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous. If you have a tip about his whereabouts call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.”” the FBI said in a tweet early Sunday morning.

Francisco Oropesa is a previously deported illegal alien, according to Fox News.