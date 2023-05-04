BREAKING: Soros-Funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Resigns!

Soros-funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is resigning from office, effective June 1.

Kim Gardner tweeted her resignation letter.

Fox 2 Now reported:

After months of calls, requests, and demands for her to resign, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is stepping down. Her resignation is effective June 1.

Gardner, the city’s first African American chief prosecutor, tweeted her resignation letter to city residents at 3:44 p.m. In the letter, she drew a connection to her presence in power and the Missouri Legislature’s efforts to take over both the circuit attorney’s office and turn control of the city’s police force back over to the state.

The circuit attorney had faced legal battles on numerous fronts via Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s drive to remove her from office and indirect criminal contempt cases, and a dwindling roster of prosecutors in her office due to resignations. It’s a situation at least one St. Louis judge dubbed a “rudderless ship of chaos.”