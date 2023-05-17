BREAKING: Sean Hannity Replaces Tucker Carlson at 8 PM- Fox News Channel Makes Multiple Changes to Primetime Line-Up

Flailing Fox News has revealed who will get Tucker Carlson’s 8 PM slot and announced several other changes to its primetime lineup are on the way.

According to The Drudge Report, Sean Hannity, who has been with the network since it’s inception in 1996, will be moving into Tucker’s old slot. Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld will also see their hours shuffled as well and move into primetime.

A source for Fox News called the new line-up “our boldest and most fearsome ever.”

Such a comment brings to mind an old quote by former President Lyndon Baines Johnson: Don’t p**s on my boots and tell me its raining.

The Gateway Pundit has indefatigably reported on Fox News’ plummeting ratings since ousting Tucker.

These collapsing are most acutely felt in the all-important 25-54 age demographic.

Since firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel’s ratings in the all-important 25-54 demo have fallen off a cliff: •6pm ET: -42%

•7pm ET: -62%

•8pm ET: -75%

•9pm ET: -70%

•10pm ET: -66%

In the 8PM slot which Tucker used to fill, they have lost a whopping 2/3 of their audience.

Fill-in hosts Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, Will Cain,and Kayleigh McEnany have failed to reverse Fox News’ misfortune.

Now they are clinging to Hannity as their last hope.

