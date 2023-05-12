BREAKING: Retired Marine Daniel Penny Surrenders to New York Officials to Face Second Degree Manslaughter Charges in Death of Jordan Neely

Retired US Marine Daniel Penny surrendered on Friday morning to New York City officials to face charges in the death of serial felon Jordan Neely.
Penny put Neely in a chokehold on a subway train when the serial felon threatened passengers on the car.
Neely later died at a hospital.
Race protesters demanded Penny be charged for Neely’s death. Today Penny surrendered to authorities and was charged with second degree manslaughter.
** Please donate to hero Marine veteran Daniel Penny here: givesendgo.com/daniel_penny.
Penny could face up to 15 years in prison for his actions.
24 yr-old Marine, Daniel Penny, turned himself in this morning after being charged with 2nd degree manslaughter. (3 – 15 yrs in prison)
This is a travesty! This brave man is a hero for protecting others! pic.twitter.com/FiLGkItuz5
— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 12, 2023
More…
Daniel Penny, who received the train crowd's gratitude for saving them from the threats of Jordan Neely, surrenders on a manslaughter charge brought by a Soros DA for daring to exercise his right of self-defense and his right to the defense of others. pic.twitter.com/ANBUxZD77X
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 12, 2023
More reaction.
Jordan Neeley wasn't an innocent victim. He was the perpetrator.
Daniel Penny isn't a murderer. He's a hero.
Stop confusing terms. Career criminals who prove themselves to be unfit for polite society, who terrorize, brutalize, assualt, and threaten harm on others should never… pic.twitter.com/gCsw3K0h9e
— Stephen Davis (@Stephend1776) May 5, 2023