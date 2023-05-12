BREAKING: Retired Marine Daniel Penny Surrenders to New York Officials to Face Second Degree Manslaughter Charges in Death of Jordan Neely

by
Retired Marine Daniel Penny surrenders to NY Officials.

Retired US Marine Daniel Penny surrendered on Friday morning to New York City officials to face charges in the death of serial felon Jordan Neely.

Penny put Neely in a chokehold on a subway train when the serial felon threatened passengers on the car.

Neely later died at a hospital.

Race protesters demanded Penny be charged for Neely’s death. Today Penny surrendered to authorities and was charged with second degree manslaughter.

Penny could face up to 15 years in prison for his actions.

More…

More reaction.

