BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Releases Undercover Video, FOX News Producer Reveals, “Tucker Getting Fired Was Part of It” – The Dominion Settlement! (VIDEO)

HUGE!
O’Keefe Media Group released undercover video on Monday of a FOX Insider spilling the beans on Tucker Carlson’s firing.

FOX News at Night producer Sean Langille told undercover journalists that part of the Dominion settlement included Tucker Carlson being fired.

Sean Langille: $744 million to settle that.

Reporter: Oh, that was with the Dominion Company. What happened with that?

Sean Langille: Like, they gave him money. They say it wasn’t part of it, but we’re learning that Tucker getting fired part of that.

Reporter: Tucker getting fired was part of the Dominion lawsuit?

Sean Langille: Part of the settlement. Yeah, he’s ousted… And we got money from Pfizer… He (Tucker) brought up things that cost a lot of money. Cost the company a lot of money. This whole thing about January, it was an inside job. FBI agent on the inside encouraged it

This was the latest explosive video release by James O’Keefe and The O’Keefe Media Group.
James O’Keefe strikes again!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

