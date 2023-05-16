BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Releases Undercover Video, FOX News Producer Reveals, “Tucker Getting Fired Was Part of It” – The Dominion Settlement! (VIDEO)

HUGE!

O’Keefe Media Group released undercover video on Monday of a FOX Insider spilling the beans on Tucker Carlson’s firing.

FOX News at Night producer Sean Langille told undercover journalists that part of the Dominion settlement included Tucker Carlson being fired.

Sean Langille: $744 million to settle that.

Reporter: Oh, that was with the Dominion Company. What happened with that?

Sean Langille: Like, they gave him money. They say it wasn’t part of it, but we’re learning that Tucker getting fired part of that.

Reporter: Tucker getting fired was part of the Dominion lawsuit?

Sean Langille: Part of the settlement. Yeah, he’s ousted… And we got money from Pfizer… He (Tucker) brought up things that cost a lot of money. Cost the company a lot of money. This whole thing about January, it was an inside job. FBI agent on the inside encouraged it