BREAKING: GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna Submits House Resolution to Expel Serial Liar Rep. Adam Schiff from Congress

On Wednesday, Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl) introduced a House Resolution to expel Russia hoaxer and serial liar Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Rep. Adam Schiff pushed the Trump-Russia collusion hoax for years claiming he had evidence of the collusion. This was a lie.

This week, Special Counsel John Durham’s report revealed that there was never any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. It was all manufactured by Hillary Clinton, leadership in the FBI, and the DOJ.

The Gateway Pundit reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy considered removing Russia hoaxer and serial liar Adam Schiff (D-CA) from Congress as well as pursuing possible criminal charges following the release of the Durham Report.

“You had Adam Schiff, who was chairman of the Intel Committee, lying day after day to the American public that he had proof, that he knew the proof,” McCarthy said. “Now we’re finding in the Durham Report his own staff are threatened witnesses. I mean, why is this individual still even in Congress? And why does he think he can even run for higher office after what he did?”

“Now, it’s time that people have consequences for their actions, and you’ve got to clean this up where this can never happen again. When you talk about the threat to democracy, this is exactly what we’re talking about,” he added.

Rep. Paulina introduced a House Resolution Wednesday to expel Schiff from Congress, saying, “Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars.”

“He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives,” Rep. Luna added.

“Knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for office. Ethics should investigate,” Luna tweeted.

Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/mg1005S8B6 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 17, 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) immediately released a statement on the news of Schiff’s removal from Congress, saying she will vote without hesitation to remove liar Schiff.

“This is how it is done. Schiff is a complete disgrace to Congress and has no place in this great institution. I look forward voting to expel him without a second of hesitation.”

This is how it is done. Schiff is a complete disgrace to Congress and has no place in this great institution. I look forward voting to expel him without a second of hesitation. https://t.co/BBCRSKaLrW — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 17, 2023

For years and even today, Schiff claimed Trump worked with Russia and described the Durham investigation as “flawed from the start.”

The Durham investigation was flawed from the start. It began for a political purpose – to satisfy Trump. It resulted in two spectacular failures at trial. And ended with nothing to show for four years of effort. Bottom line: FBI had a good reason to investigate – Durham didn’t. pic.twitter.com/kK8sBddGVf — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 16, 2023

