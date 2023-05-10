BREAKING: FBI Hiding Key Document Detailing Bribery Scheme Involving Joe Biden and Foreign National

The FBI and DOJ are hiding a key document from the GOP House Oversight Committee.

BREAKING: Garland/FBI seem to be hiding key document alleging Joe Biden implicated in foreign bribery scheme. https://t.co/8vilnrYwmF — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 10, 2023

The House Oversight Committee said the FBI is failing to comply with a subpoena deadline.

Chairman Comer and Senator Grassley said the FBI is withholding an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes the criminal scheme involving Joe Biden and a foreign national.

“Based on whistleblower disclosures, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.” the Oversight Committee said.

“It’s clear from the FBI’s response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee. We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both. The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena,” said Chairman Comer.

🚨🚨 The FBI failed to produce the subpoenaed FBI generated FD-1023 record that allegedly details a bribery scheme involving then-VP Biden and a foreign national. It’s clear from the FBI’s response the unclassified record exists. More from @RepJamesComer & @ChuckGrassley:… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Wednesday held a press conference on the Biden Crime Family.

House Republicans announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Comer identified the NINE Bidens implicated in corruption.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

James Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.