BREAKING: Far-Left Judge Blocks Trump From Posting Details About Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Payment’ Case to Social Media



Judge Juan Merchan

Judge Juan Merchan on Monday blocked President Trump from posting about the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case on his social media.

The judge also barred Trump from viewing evidence in the Stormy case unless his lawyers are present.

Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in March.

Trump was placed under arrest ahead of his arraignment after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on junk charges related to ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

The indictment said the payments to the two women were to silence them about the affairs ‘in order to avoid those accounts harming his chances of winning the election over Hillary Clinton.’

Juan Merchan, a far-left New York Supreme Court judge who previously donated to Joe Biden, threatened Trump with a gag order back in April.

On Monday he ordered Trump to

CNBC reported: