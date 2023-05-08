BREAKING: Far-Left Judge Blocks Trump From Posting Details About Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Payment’ Case to Social Media

Judge Juan Merchan

Judge Juan Merchan on Monday blocked President Trump from posting about the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case on his social media.

The judge also barred Trump from viewing evidence in the Stormy case unless his lawyers are present.

Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in March.

Trump was placed under arrest ahead of his arraignment after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on junk charges related to ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

The indictment said the payments to the two women were to silence them about the affairs ‘in order to avoid those accounts harming his chances of winning the election over Hillary Clinton.’

Juan Merchan, a far-left New York Supreme Court judge who previously donated to Joe Biden, threatened Trump with a gag order back in April.

On Monday he ordered Trump to

CNBC reported:

A judge on Monday barred former President Donald Trump from making public evidence and other material related to a pending criminal case against him in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan also barred Trump from viewing evidence in the case other than in the presence of his lawyers. The ex-president is not allowed to copy the material

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had sought the protective order, due to concerns Trump would “inappropriately” use the material or post the information on social media or elsewhere.

A prosecutor at a hearing last week in Manhattan Supreme Court called that risk “substantial.”

Trump’s lawyers had opposed that request, which relates to so-called discovery material, the documents, correspondence and other items that are exchanged between opposing parties in a legal case before trial.

