BREAKING: Authorities Identify Suspect Who Rammed His SUV, Killing 8 and Injuring 18 in Brownsville, Texas (VIDEO)

On Sunday morning, a Range Rover SUV plowed into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, killing 8 people.

The incident occurred about 8:30 in the morning in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for illegal aliens and the homeless, at the intersection of Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road.

The vehicle reportedly drove up on the curb in front of a bus stop where a group of individuals believed to be migrants were waiting.

“What we see in the video is that this SUV just ran the red light and was about 100 feet away and just went through the people who were sitting in the bus stop,” shelter director Victor Maldonado told the Associated Press.

According to Lt. Martin Sandoval, seven people were killed on the scene, and multiple people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital.

Fox News reported that the driver of the vehicle was a Hispanic male and has been taken into custody.

According to the authorities, the driver is currently being treated at a hospital and is under 24-hour guard monitoring. Police have claimed that they are currently conducting tests to determine if there has been any drug or alcohol use.

Sandoval stated that the driver had been arrested for reckless driving. Additional charges, according to Sandoval, are imminent. He added that it’s starting to appear more and more like it was intentional.

According to Valley Central, the FBI has been brought in to help with the investigation.

On Monday, authorities have identified the suspect.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda identified the driver of the vehicle as George Alvarez, 34, who has a long criminal history:

2 Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

1 Assault against Elderly or Disabled

4 Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

1 Assault of Public Servant

2 Burglary of a vehicle

1 Assault Causing Bodily Injury

2 Criminal Mischief

1 Driving While Intoxicated

1 Evading Arrest Detention

1 Interference with Public Duties

1 Obstruction or Retaliation

1 Possession of Marijuana <2oz 3 Resisting Arrest Search or Transport 1 Theft of Property >$50 <$500

He was formally charged and arraigned on 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

A video of the suspect’s arrest and transfer to a police vehicle has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.