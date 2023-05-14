Brave Miss Universe Philippines Contestant Wows Crowd After Answering Question About Trans Men in Female Sports (VIDEO)

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – A brave Ms. Universe Philippines contestant wowed the crowd with her bold answer after being asked a tough question about transgender athletes.

On Saturday night, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 chose from its 38 candidates the next woman to represent the country at this year’s Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.

R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, the reigning Miss Universe, and Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, the new owner of the Miss Universe Organization – a biological man – were both in attendance.

Miss Universe’s new owner, Thai transgender celebrity media tycoon Anne Chakrajutathib has liberalized the rules of the competition to welcome moms, wives, and transgender women.

During the pageant’s first Q&A portion, the top five finalists were given 30 seconds to answer the question from their respective judges.

One of the top five finalists had the courage to give the right response without getting caught up in ‘political correctness’ when asked about the inclusion of trans women in female sports.

“Trans athletes are now being allowed to compete in women’s sports events in many international competitions. Do you think that this is a step in the right direction? Why, or why not?” asked one judge.

“I am all for equality for all genders. I believe that we have the right to participate in any sports. However, I believe that there is a biological reason that we should not allow trans women in the women category, because I believe that there is a right time for that and there is right measurements to be done,” Ms. Baguio representative, Krishnah Marie Gravidez said.

In a normal world, that answer would be the winner.

WATCH:

After she honestly answered the challenging question, the crowd erupted in cheers, and her response was also positively received online.

One user said, “Finally, someone brave and with self-judgment. She deserves a standing ovation because she didn’t get carried away by the “politically correct.”

“I am a Transgender Woman. And no, I’m not offended, I don’t feel any phobia. It’s consistent. She could have contributed a little more, but it was concise, correct, and I repeat, coherent!” another user said.

Another said, “FRANKLY I can say I love her response; she’s honest and goes beyond what people just want to hear, even if it’s lies. Have the courage to raise your voice and offer what you think, without thinking of what others will say or if it will please others. I see no disrespect or transphobia in her response.”

Miss Baguio Krishnah Marie Gravidez may not have won Miss Universe Philippines 2023, but she will still be representing the Philippines at Miss Charm, a beauty pageant based in Vietnam with the mission of promoting culture, tourism, and educational activities.

Here is 22-year-old Ms. Baguio during the gown competition.