Border Patrol Readies for MASS INVASION as Joe Biden Opens Southern Border and Lifts Title 42 in 9 More Days – 1,500 Troops Sent to Border

The US Border Patrol is readying for the largest illegal migrant surge at the southern border in US history next week.

Joe Biden is lifting Title 42 – Already, 700,000 to One Million illegals have assembled at the border ready to surge across the US southern border. Joe Biden has opened the borders to millions of illegal invaders.

Title 42 is expected to be lifted on May 10th.

22,000 apprehensions were recorded at the border in the last 72 hours.

It is remarkable that the White House would attempt to make this false claim on the same day the US Border Patrol Chief reported over 22,000 apprehensions at the border in 72 hours, not counting gotaways. https://t.co/ZSe73uDGQH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 2, 2023

Joe Biden is sending 1,500 US troops to the border to process the hundreds of thousands of illegals ready to invade.

The New York Post reported: