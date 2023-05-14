BOOM! President Trump Tells General Mike Flynn that He’s “Bringing Him Back” Live on Stage at Reawaken Tour in Florida – AMAZING VIDEO

This was terrific.

General Mike Flynn spoke at the pro-Trump ReAwaken Tour this weekend in at Doral International in Miami, Florida. General Flynn spoke with former Trump adviser Peter Navarro and Kash Patel.

At one point during the event on Saturday, President Trump called General Flynn while he was speaking on stage. President Trump told General Flynn, “Well, General, you just have to stay healthy because we’re bringing you back.”

The crowd roared upon hearing the news!

President Trump: I want to thank you all for being there. It’s a wonderful hotel. But you’re there for an even more important purpose. And I will say General Flynn, he’s some general. He’s some man. He took abuse like nobody could have handled. And he came out bigger, better, stronger than ever before. We love him. He’s a leader. And you just stay wealthy and healthy and well and everything. I want you to have great lives in general. You just have to stay healthy because we’re bringing you back.

(Crowd Cheers)

President Trump: Well, we’re proud of you, General. I’ll tell you what, and I knew it from day one, you’re really somebody very special. And when I hear that applause in the audience… I could say, I could go on for a long time about you, but we’re very proud of you… And it’s less than a year and a half now. And we will make America great again. We’ll turn around our country, we’ll put America first. We’re going to have strong borders. We’re going to have cheap energy. We’re going to have everything. We were energy independent just a short while ago. We’re going to be energy. We were going to be dominant.

Via The Storm Has Arrived.

