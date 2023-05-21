Boebert Drags Fetterman For Wearing a Hoodie and Shorts to Senate Press Conference: ‘Truly Unbecoming’

Rep. Lauren Boeber dragged Democrat Senator John Fetterman on Friday for attending a Senate press conference in a hoodie and shorts.

Fetterman spoke at a press conference on Thursday about debt limit negotiations in extremely casual, to put it kindly, attire.

Boebert responded to the outfit choice in a tweet, writing “John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning.”

“It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do,” Boebert continued. “There’s just no excuse for it.”

Fetterman became known for wearing sweatpants and hoodies while on the campaign trail, but the lack of professionalism when he made it to the Senate floor still shocked some.

The Pennsylvania Democrat spent six weeks hospitalized for depression after checking himself into a hospital in February. He did not return to the Senate until April.

