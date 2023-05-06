Black Man Charged with Hate Crime After Shooting Two Strangers in the Back of the Head “Because They Were White”

A black man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly murdered two strangers in a racially motivated shooting at a library and a convenience store.

Prosecutors in Tulsa County charged Carlton Gilford with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment (Oklahoma’s equivalent of a hate crime).

According to Tulsa Police Department, Gilford shot and killed Lundin Hathcock at the Rudisill Library, and then minutes later, he shot and killed James McDaniel at a QuikTrip.

“Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office charge Murder suspect, Carlton Gilford, with Hate Crime,” Tulsa Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Two weeks ago we arrested Gilford after he shot 2 people in the back of the head, one at Rudisil Library and the other at QuikTrip. At this time, there does not appear to have been any connection between the victims and the suspect.”

According to Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s interview with KOTV, evidence reveals that black suspect Michael Gilford shot and killed two white individuals because of their race. Kunzweiler did not provide more context.

“After examining the evidence from the case, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, charged the suspect with the additional Hate Crime,” Tulsa Police Department said.

Source: Tulsa Police Department

KKTV.com reported:

Police said Gilford went inside the Rudisill Library around 9:40 a.m., walked up behind a man sitting at a desk and shot him in the back of the head.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Lundin Hathcock, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Police said after the library shooting, Gilford ran to a nearby QuikTrip. Inside the convenience store, Gilford shot another man in the back of the head. When that victim fell to the ground, Gilford shot him a second time, police said.

The victim inside the QuikTrip was identified as 55-year-old James McDaniel. He died on the scene.

Police said surveillance video showed Gilford also fired shots at a security guard and another person outside the QuikTrip.

When police arrived, Gilford was standing outside the store and admitted to officers that he shot two people, Tulsa police said.

Gilford was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail, where he is being held without bond. According to jail records, Gilford is homeless.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment – which is Oklahoma’s version of a hate crime charge.

KJRH reports that under Oklahoma law, there is no specific hate crime statute, but malicious intimidation or harassment includes targeting someone based on their race.

