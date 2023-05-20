Black 14-Year-Old Charged With Hate Crime in NYC For Attacking Man While His Friends Called the Victim a ‘Cracker’

A black 14-year-old boy has been charged with a hate crime assault in New York City.

The boy kicked the victim while his friends called him a “cracker” during the April attack.

The teenager’s name has not been made public due to his age, but the NYPD’s Crimestoppers released a video with his face.

14-year-old NYC boy arrested for kicking man in hate crime attack: cops https://t.co/B4mhflITM8 pic.twitter.com/ExS4uGBdvB — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2023

According to the NYPD, the 14-year-old and his friends approached the 35-year-old victim on Roosevelt Island on Friday, April 14.

“One of the teens then kicked the victim in the head, while the other two shouted anti-white rhetoric before the trio made their way to the Roosevelt Island F subway station, a police spokeswoman said,” according to a report from the Astoria Post. “The victim sustained pain to his head, but did not require transportation to the hospital, police said.”

The victim’s name has also not been released at time of publishing.

The attacker was arrested on May 16, but police are still seeking the two other suspects.

The case is being handled by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or other suspects is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. There is currently a reward of up to $3,500.