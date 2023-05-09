Bitter War-Monger Liz Cheney Releases Anti-Trump Ad in New Hampshire – VIDEO

by

Bitter war-monger and loser Liz Cheney released a new anti-Trump ad today in New Hampshire.
After losing her election in a historic landslide, Liz Cheney is now the voice of the military-industrial complex in America today.

The ad is filled with her repeated lies that President Trump initiated an “insurrection” and broke the law by questioning the stolen 2020 election. After all, only Democrats are allowed to question election results.

Today over half of Americans still believe elections have been affected by cheating and that officials are ignoring the problem.

There’s something wrong with Liz.

Via Midnight Rider channel.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

