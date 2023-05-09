Bitter War-Monger Liz Cheney Releases Anti-Trump Ad in New Hampshire – VIDEO

Bitter war-monger and loser Liz Cheney released a new anti-Trump ad today in New Hampshire.

After losing her election in a historic landslide, Liz Cheney is now the voice of the military-industrial complex in America today.

The ad is filled with her repeated lies that President Trump initiated an “insurrection” and broke the law by questioning the stolen 2020 election. After all, only Democrats are allowed to question election results.

Today over half of Americans still believe elections have been affected by cheating and that officials are ignoring the problem.

There’s something wrong with Liz.

Via Midnight Rider channel.