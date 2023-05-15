Biking Biden Laughs at Border Crisis After Migrant Child Dies in US Custody (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday.

Biden on Saturday took off to his Rehoboth Beach compound after delivering a divisive commencement address at Howard University.

Biden has spent 331 days – or 40% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their immigration case worked its way through the system expired.

THOUSANDS of illegal aliens passed through the migrant processing center in El Paso, Texas on Friday.

Virtually all of the illegals were military age males.

A migrant child died in US custody last week.

Joe Biden thinks this is funny.

“How do you think things are going at the border?” a reporter asked Biden on Sunday.

Biden laughed at the border crisis.

“Much better than you all expected. Ha ha ha,” Biden said.

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” the reporter asked.

“No,” Biden said.

Meanwhile the Department of Homeland Security is forced officers to work all weekend to deal with the influx of illegal aliens.