BIG MISTAKE! After Drubbing by Trump CNN Invites Rep. Byron Donalds on the Post-Debate Show for a Second Round of Public Humiliation (VIDEO)

by

On Wednesday night CNN invited President Trump on to hold a town hall in front of New Hampshire voters.

Despite her best efforts and weeks of preparation and role-playing, “nasty” CNN host Kaitlyn Collins was dragged through the mud by President Trump.

During the public thrashing commie AOC lost her mind and started lecturing CNN on who should be allowed to have a voice in the country.

It was so bad that CNN shut the town hall down 20 minutes early.

Not satisfied with the public humiliation by Trump, CNN invited Rep. Byron Donalds on the aftershow to beat them some more.

This was brutal!

Watch the CNN panel sit in silence as Byron Donalds delivers a much-needed verbal smackdown.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

