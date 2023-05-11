BIG MISTAKE! After Drubbing by Trump CNN Invites Rep. Byron Donalds on the Post-Debate Show for a Second Round of Public Humiliation (VIDEO)

On Wednesday night CNN invited President Trump on to hold a town hall in front of New Hampshire voters.

Despite her best efforts and weeks of preparation and role-playing, “nasty” CNN host Kaitlyn Collins was dragged through the mud by President Trump.

During the public thrashing commie AOC lost her mind and started lecturing CNN on who should be allowed to have a voice in the country.

It was so bad that CNN shut the town hall down 20 minutes early.

Not satisfied with the public humiliation by Trump, CNN invited Rep. Byron Donalds on the aftershow to beat them some more.

This was brutal!

Watch the CNN panel sit in silence as Byron Donalds delivers a much-needed verbal smackdown.