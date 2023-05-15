Biden’s Open Borders Invasion: Illegal Alien Tracking Map Shows Movement of the Masses of Illegals Across the US – 71% End Up in Republican Districts



Heritage Foundation map of Biden’s illegal alien movements inside the US interior.

In December 2022 Heritage Foundation released a study tracking the movement of illegal aliens from their NGO launching point to destinations across the United States.

According to Heritage, of the 52 congressional districts with the highest density of devices, 71% were Republican congressional districts.

Texas had the highest density of illegals followed by Oklahoma.

Do you want to know where all the illegals w Biden phones are at? One of the maps published as part of the Heritage report, showing the movement of cell phone locations over the span of a month from migrant facilities in the U.S. near the border with Mexico to other parts of… pic.twitter.com/b8PMYdxbH1 — Redneck Azn (@LMFireSystems1) May 14, 2023

At least 5 million illegals have crossed the open border into the United States mainland since Joe Biden took office and immediately repealed all of President Trump’s border policies.

The illegals are not vetted and the Biden regime, working with government-funded NGOs are sending millions to communities across the United States.

More from Heritage.