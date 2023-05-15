Biden’s Open Borders Invasion: Illegal Alien Tracking Map Shows Movement of the Masses of Illegals Across the US – 71% End Up in Republican Districts

Heritage Foundation map of Biden’s illegal alien movements inside the US interior.
In December 2022 Heritage Foundation released a study tracking the movement of illegal aliens from their NGO launching point to destinations across the United States.
According to Heritage, of the 52 congressional districts with the highest density of devices, 71% were Republican congressional districts.
Texas had the highest density of illegals followed by Oklahoma.
Do you want to know where all the illegals w Biden phones are at?
One of the maps published as part of the Heritage report, showing the movement of cell phone locations over the span of a month from migrant facilities in the U.S. near the border with Mexico to other parts of the U.S.
At least 5 million illegals have crossed the open border into the United States mainland since Joe Biden took office and immediately repealed all of President Trump’s border policies.
The illegals are not vetted and the Biden regime, working with government-funded NGOs are sending millions to communities across the United States.
More from Heritage.
After observing this dynamic, the Heritage Oversight Project and Heritage Border Security and Immigration Center obtained and analyzed movement patterns of anonymized mobile devices that were detected on the premises of over 30 NGO facilities at or near the border. These locations were selected either based on public knowledge of these facilities being used to process illegal aliens or on reliable human source information. All physical locations were verified and physical location boundaries were defined to include building and parking areas to minimize false positives.
The investigation found approximately 30,000 cell phone devices in the NGO facilities and traced the location of those devices in the U.S. during the month of January 2022. We assign a high degree of confidence to the assumption that the vast majority of these devices belong to individuals who illegally crossed the border. This is based on first-hand observation of facilities in which illegal aliens invariably outnumber facility workers and volunteers by many degrees. Additionally, based on the travel patterns and the end location of these devices, we assume that the vast majority of the devices reflect a migration pattern from the border of illegal aliens as opposed to a consistent travel pattern of NGO workers traveling from around the country to the border and back.