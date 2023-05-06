Biden’s MSNBC Interview Begins with a Brain Malfunction (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to talk about his re-election campaign in 2024 and the current effort to lift the debt limit.

Within the first thirty seconds of the prerecorded interview, Joe Biden’s brain malfunctioned.

You can see why he is China’s pick for president.

“For example, you’re going to be able to get an Amtrak. And instead of going through the tunnel of Baltimore at 30 miles an hour because nothing’s been done under the ‘che-Chesapeake Bay’ for, under the Baltimore, bbb-Baltimore area for 80 years.”

WATCH:

On the same interview, Joe Biden defended his son.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle, host of “The 11th Hour on MSNBC.” “I trust him. I have faith in him.”

On Friday, Joe Biden confused a ‘major press conference’ with an MSNBC interview.

Biden claimed he was doing a “major press conference” that afternoon but he’s not.

“I’m doing a major press conference this afternoon, so I love you all, but I’d like to ask you to leave,” Biden said to obedient reporters.

CNN’s John King was stunned.

“This is news to us,” John King said of Biden’s claim he’s doing a “major press conference” today.

It turns out Joe Biden is just confused.

He’s giving an interview to far left MSNBC tonight.

Again, Biden is not fit for President.