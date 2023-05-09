Biden’s Meeting with Congressional Leaders on Debt Limit Off to Awkward Start; Press Pool Booted From Oval Office in Less Than a Minute! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling.

Speaker McCarthy and House GOP passed a debt ceiling proposal and now the ball is in Joe Biden’s court.

The bill will raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion.

McCarthy’s plan will destroy most of Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Speaker’s plan will eliminate Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan and slash the funds set aside for the army of IRS agents.

Biden met with Speaker McCarthy, Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office.

The meeting was off to an awkward start.

WATCH:

Looks like Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders on the debt limit is off to a good start pic.twitter.com/4dbESHKK6n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

Reporters were booted from the Oval Office in less than a minute.

“We’re not gonna take any questions now. We’re gonna get started and solve all the world’s problems,” Biden said as his handlers shooed away reporters.

WATCH: