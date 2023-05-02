Biden’s Incompetent Secretary of Interior Says She is Unaware China Controls Critical Minerals Needed for Electric Vehicles (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s incompetent Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland on Tuesday said she was completely unaware China controls the critical minerals needed for the electric vehicles.

The Biden Regime is FORCING electric vehicles on the American people and China controls the critical minerals needed for the car batteries.

Secretary Haaland is clueless.

Deb Haaland was not chosen to be Biden’s Interior Secretary because she’s qualified for the job.

She checked a box: First Native American cabinet secretary.

And this is the result…

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday asked Secretary Haaland if she knew what nation was the largest producer of cobalt, lithium and natural graphite.

“Now, can you tell me what nation is the largest producer of refined lithium in the world?” Hawley asked Haaland.

“No, I can’t,” she replied.

“It’s China,” Hawley said. “Can you tell me what nation is the largest producer of refined cobalt in the world?”

“No, Senator,” she said.

“It’s China!” Hawley said. “Do you know what nation is the largest exporter of natural graphite to the United States globally?”

“No, Senator,” Haaland said again.

“It’s China!” Hawley said.

Hawley pointed at that the Biden Regime is simultaneously blocking the mining of critical minerals in the US and making us dependent on China.

WATCH: