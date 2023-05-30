Biden’s America: Chinese Fighter Jet Carried Out “Unnecessarily Aggressive” Maneuver Near US Air Force Plane Over South China Sea (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

A Chinese fighter jet carried out an ‘aggressive’ maneuver near a US Air Force plane over South China Sea on May 26.

Reuters reported:

A Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” maneuver near a U.S. military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, the United States said on Tuesday. In a statement, the United States’ military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the maneuver last week and forced the U.S. RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence. “The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows,” the statement said.

WATCH:

BREAKING VIDEO 🚨 Chinese fighter jet performing "an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" in front of U.S. Air Force aircraft over the South China Sea pic.twitter.com/H6uXN7eTbK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 30, 2023

Earlier this year a Chinese fighter jet came within 500 feet of a Navy plane with CNN and NBC News crew aboard amid escalating tensions.

The US Navy surveillance plane was flying over the South China Sea in international airspace when a warning came over the radio.

“No approaching any more or you will pay full responsibility,” said a voice from a ground station belonging to China’s air force, NBC News reported.

The NBC News reporter aboard said the Chinese fighter jet got close enough to where she could see the pilots.

A Chinese fighter jet also came within 20 feet of American Military Aircraft in December.

According to a statement by US officials, the Chinese fighter pilot “performed an unsafe maneuver” while flying close to an Air Force plane.

The American pilot was lawfully flying over the South China Sea when a Chinese fighter pilot came too close and buzzed the American military aircraft, according to a statement by US Indo-Pacific Command Public Affairs.