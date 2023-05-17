Biden US Attorney Resigns After DOJ IG Investigation Into Ethics Issues – Merrick Garland Declined to Prosecute!

Biden-appointed Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins resigned after a Justice Department watchdog investigation into ethics issues.

Rachael Rollins, a Soros-backed radical leftist, submitted her resignation letter to Joe Biden and her last day will be Friday at the close of business.

Rollins attended a Democrat fundraiser featuring Jill Biden in July 2022 without required Department approval and contrary to ethics advice she received, according to DOJ IG Michael Horowitz.

Rollins was also in cahoots with the media and a Boston-area law professor (believed to be Daniel Medwed, a far-left Northeaster University professor) to do the DOJ’s dirty work in smearing a political rival.

Of course US Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to prosecute Rollins.

“On December 26, 2022, pursuant to the Inspector General Act…. the OIG referred the false statements allegation to the Department for a prosecutive decision. On January 6, 2023, the Department informed the OIG that it declined prosecution,” the IG report stated.

AP reported:

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign following a monthslong investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues, her attorney said Tuesday.

The Justice Department’s watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but an attorney for Rollins told The Associated Press that she will be submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by close of business Friday.

Recall, Rachael Rollins completely melted down when 25 investigates confronted her in 2021.

WATCH:

