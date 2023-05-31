Biden Slurs His Words, Snaps at Reporters in First Public Appearance Since Monday (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday met with leaders of his federal emergency preparedness and response team to receive the annual briefing on the federal government’s extreme weather preparedness.

This is Joe Biden’s first public appearance since Monday where he looked completely confused during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.





Biden slurred his words and struggled to speak during the meeting.

“Thanks to National Oceanic and Enviro— Oceanic Atmosphere and En— Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration…” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Thanks to National Oceanic and Enviro— Oceanic Atmosphere and En— Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration…" pic.twitter.com/mueFxAZXcs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2023

Biden snapped at reporters asking about the debt ceiling.

“I told all these guys you wouldn’t ask anything about what we just talked about. Was I right? Just wanted to show you I was right, right?” Biden said.

WATCH: